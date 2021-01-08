CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s traded shares stood at 1,281,085 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.25, to imply a decline of -0.18% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CIIC share’s 52-week high remains $37.18, putting it -36.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.87% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.3. The company has a valuation of $881.37 Million, with an average of 1.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CIIC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) trade information

After registering a -0.18% downside in the last session, CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.00 this Thursday, Dec 31, jumping 6.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.71%, and -24.79% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.09%. Short interest in CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC) saw shorts transact 1.69 Million shares and set a 0.43 days time to cover.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC)’s Major holders

CIIG Merger Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.47% of the shares at 66.47% float percentage. In total, 53 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.94 Million shares (or 7.5% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 1.43 Million shares, or about 5.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.28 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 315,662 shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.16 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 159.55 Thousand, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about $1.6 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored