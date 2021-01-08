China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s traded shares stood at 1,103,343 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.8, to imply an increase of 4.68% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The CLEU share’s 52-week high remains $10.46, putting it -175.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +10.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.401. The company has a valuation of $24.07 Million, with an average of 92.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 74.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLEU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

After registering a 4.68% upside in the last session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.15- this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 8.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.52%, and -36.16% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -1.55%. Short interest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw shorts transact 9.26 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -35.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited insiders hold 57.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.28% of the shares at 0.64% float percentage. In total, 2 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.96 Thousand shares (or 0.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $104.32 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 514 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.16 Thousand.

