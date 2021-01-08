BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s traded shares stood at 2,587,978 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $65.63, to imply an increase of 11.12% or $6.57 in intraday trading. The BIGC share’s 52-week high remains $162.5, putting it -147.6% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.26. The company has a valuation of $4.45 Billion, with an average of 3.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.09 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BIGC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.14.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.27, implying an increase of 32.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $57 and $132 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIGC has been trading 101.13% off suggested target high and -13.15% from its likely low.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)’s Major holders

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 40.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.83% of the shares at 69.75% float percentage. In total, 167 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.33 Million shares (or 3.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $194.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Matrix Capital Management with 2.3 Million shares, or about 3.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $191.9 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 860,000 shares. This is just over 1.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 311.57 Thousand, or 0.5% of the shares, all valued at about $25.13 Million.

