Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 35,801,610 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.19, to imply a decline of -0.78% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $27.84, putting it -173.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $1.86 Billion, with an average of 23.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 40.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give ACB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) trade information

After registering a -0.78% downside in the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.30 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 9.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.06%, and -2.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.62%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) saw shorts transact 36.54 Million shares and set a 0.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.17, implying a decline of -19.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.6 and $12.34 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACB has been trading 21.1% off suggested target high and -64.67% from its likely low.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders hold 0.2% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.14% of the shares at 14.17% float percentage. In total, 307 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.62 Million shares (or 3.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.97 Million shares, or about 2.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.81 Million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 4,618,063 shares. This is just over 3.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.7 Million, or 1.2% of the shares, all valued at about $17.36 Million.

