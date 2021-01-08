ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s traded shares stood at 4,659,044 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.45, to imply a decline of -4.6% or -$0.55 in intraday trading. The ACEV share’s 52-week high remains $12.95, putting it -13.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +16.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.6. The company has a valuation of $328.9 Million, with an average of 905.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 165.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACEV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (ACEV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)’s Major holders

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.71% of the shares at 35.71% float percentage. In total, 20 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Castle Creek Arbitrage, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.5 Million shares (or 6.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Weiss Asset Management LP with 1.35 Million shares, or about 5.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $13.13 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored