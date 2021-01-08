New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s traded shares stood at 1,447,262 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.7, to imply a decline of -0.67% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NYMT share’s 52-week high remains $6.41, putting it -73.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $1.4 Billion, with an average of 3.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NYMT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.79, implying an increase of 2.43% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NYMT has been trading 21.62% off suggested target high and -5.41% from its likely low.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) shares are +59.4% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -259.38% against -18.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -55% this quarter before jumping 105.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $35.59 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $35.99 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -19.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 5.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.59% annually.

NYMT Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 26, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 11.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 16.12%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s Major holders

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. insiders hold 0.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.32% of the shares at 54.68% float percentage. In total, 274 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 65.47 Million shares (or 17.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $166.94 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 21.92 Million shares, or about 5.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $55.91 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 24,007,864 shares. This is just over 6.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $84.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.49 Million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about $26.74 Million.

