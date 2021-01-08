McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s traded shares stood at 2,560,134 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.98, to imply a decline of -5.61% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The MUX share’s 52-week high remains $1.53, putting it -56.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $411.22 Million, with an average of 3.8 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.89 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MUX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) trade information

After registering a -5.61% downside in the latest session, McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.07 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 7.46% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.53%, and -3.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.53%. Short interest in McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX) saw shorts transact 55.44 Million shares and set a 19.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.86, implying an increase of 89.8% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.7 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MUX has been trading 104.08% off suggested target high and 73.47% from its likely low.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing McEwen Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares are -5.45% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100% against 17.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 85.7% this quarter before jumping 100% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -9.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $28.28 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.8 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $32.36 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.6%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -24.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)’s Major holders

McEwen Mining Inc. insiders hold 20.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.21% of the shares at 22.95% float percentage. In total, 163 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.03 Million shares (or 4.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.22 Million shares, or about 2.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $10.84 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 17,456,656 shares. This is just over 4.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6Million, or 1.47% of the shares, all valued at about $5.87 Million.

