Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s traded shares stood at 1,121,862 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $40.41, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $1.56 in intraday trading. The MAXR share’s 52-week high remains $41.17, putting it -1.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +82.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.18. The company has a valuation of $2.47 Billion, with an average of 1.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MAXR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.06.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) trade information

After registering a 4.02% upside in the last session, Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $41.17 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 1.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.13%, and 29.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.72%. Short interest in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) saw shorts transact 7.53 Million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.44, implying a decline of -19.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $24 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAXR has been trading -1.01% off suggested target high and -40.61% from its likely low.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Maxar Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares are +143.58% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 267.14% against 7.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 6% this quarter before jumping 10.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 37.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $560.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $550.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $337.89 Million and $545.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.8% before jumping 1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 109.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.18% annually.

MAXR Dividends

Maxar Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.1% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.26%.

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s Major holders

Maxar Technologies Inc. insiders hold 1.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.65% of the shares at 74.84% float percentage. In total, 260 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5Million shares (or 8.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $124.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.83 Million shares, or about 7.9% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $120.34 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,602,971 shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.98 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about $43.5 Million.

