Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s traded shares stood at 13,727,546 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.8. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.39, to imply a decline of -5.68% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The KGC share’s 52-week high remains $10.32, putting it -39.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.72. The company has a valuation of $9.3 Billion, with an average of 18.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.78 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KGC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

After registering a -5.68% downside in the latest session, Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.15- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 8.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.23%, and -1.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.23%. Short interest in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) saw shorts transact 19.59 Million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.46, implying an increase of 68.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.5 and $15.54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KGC has been trading 110.28% off suggested target high and -12.04% from its likely low.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kinross Gold Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares are +2.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 111.76% against 23.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.9% this quarter before jumping 140% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 21.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $1.25 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.17 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $996.2 Million and $879.8 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.3% before jumping 32.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 117.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 34.5% annually.

KGC Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kinross Gold Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 1.5% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Kinross Gold Corporation insiders hold 0.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.34% of the shares at 67.5% float percentage. In total, 606 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 144.22 Million shares (or 11.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.27 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 44.66 Million shares, or about 3.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $393.9 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 73,956,275 shares. This is just over 5.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $528.05 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 52.49 Million, or 4.17% of the shares, all valued at about $374.8 Million.

