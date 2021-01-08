InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s traded shares stood at 1,304,189 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.4, to imply an increase of 2.56% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The IPV share’s 52-week high remains $19.84, putting it -7.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +50.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.15. The company has a valuation of $571.42 Million, with an average of 2.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) trade information

After registering a 2.56% upside in the last session, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.68 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 6.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.79%, and 28.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.55%. Short interest in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) saw shorts transact 11.87 Million shares and set a 8.79 days time to cover.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s Major holders

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 20.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.49% of the shares at 77.1% float percentage. In total, 48 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.89 Million shares (or 6.1% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with 1.87 Million shares, or about 6.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $18.66 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 464,184 shares. This is just over 1.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 137.5 Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $1.38 Million.

