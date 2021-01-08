International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s traded shares stood at 3,518,144 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.1, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $0.6 in intraday trading. The IGT share’s 52-week high remains $18.76, putting it -3.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.59. The company has a valuation of $3.71 Billion, with an average of 2.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.57 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for International Game Technology PLC (IGT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IGT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside in the last session, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $18.76 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 3.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.25%, and 37.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.85%. Short interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) saw shorts transact 5.37 Million shares and set a 2.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.87, implying a decline of -12.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGT has been trading 38.12% off suggested target high and -39.23% from its likely low.

International Game Technology PLC (IGT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing International Game Technology PLC share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares are +86.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -108.33% against -5.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -61.3% this quarter before jumping 175% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -26.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $961.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $991.64 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.25 Billion and $940.2 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -23.3% before jumping 5.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.18% annually.

IGT Dividends

International Game Technology PLC has its next earnings report out between March 01 and March 05, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. International Game Technology PLC has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 4.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.59%.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)’s Major holders

International Game Technology PLC insiders hold 51.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.98% of the shares at 87% float percentage. In total, 262 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 13.29 Million shares (or 6.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $147.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boston Partners with 7.58 Million shares, or about 3.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $84.35 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund and John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the International Game Technology PLC (IGT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds roughly 3,205,300 shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $26.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.39 Million, or 1.17% of the shares, all valued at about $19.64 Million.

