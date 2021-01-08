IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s traded shares stood at 4,816,394 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.82. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.47, to imply a decline of -6.33% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The IAG share’s 52-week high remains $5.35, putting it -54.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $1.65 Billion, with an average of 7.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IAG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

After registering a -6.33% downside in the latest session, IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.95- this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 10.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.95%, and -3.42% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.95%. Short interest in IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) saw shorts transact 6.23 Million shares and set a 1.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.95, implying an increase of 42.65% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $3.65 and $6.52 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IAG has been trading 87.9% off suggested target high and 5.19% from its likely low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $301.19 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $294.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $260.5 Million and $274.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.6% before jumping 7.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

IAMGOLD Corporation insiders hold 0.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.12% of the shares at 68.29% float percentage. In total, 252 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 48.59 Million shares (or 10.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $186.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 37.07 Million shares, or about 7.8% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $141.96 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Selected Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 27,851,783 shares. This is just over 5.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.86 Million, or 4.18% of the shares, all valued at about $72.87 Million.

