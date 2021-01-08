Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s traded shares stood at 1,898,415 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $80.48, to imply an increase of 3.22% or $2.51 in intraday trading. The HOLX share’s 52-week high remains $81.8, putting it -1.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.49. The company has a valuation of $20.65 Billion, with an average of 1.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give HOLX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.15.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) trade information

After registering a 3.22% upside in the latest session, Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $81.80 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 1.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.87%, and 10.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.87%. Short interest in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) saw shorts transact 4.75 Million shares and set a 2.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $87.08, implying an increase of 8.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $80 and $103 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HOLX has been trading 27.98% off suggested target high and -0.6% from its likely low.

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Hologic, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) shares are +35.67% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 76.88% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 252.5% this quarter before jumping 252.6% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 35.9% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 56.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 671.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 17.4% annually.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)’s Major holders

Hologic, Inc. insiders hold 0.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.99% of the shares at 97.55% float percentage. In total, 838 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 41.3 Million shares (or 16.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.75 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.94 Million shares, or about 10.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $1.86 Billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 13,500,000 shares. This is just over 5.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $897.35 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.27 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $483.04 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored