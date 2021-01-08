Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares stood at 3,256,507 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.53, to imply a decline of -5.23% or -$0.25 in intraday trading. The HMY share’s 52-week high remains $7.61, putting it -67.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $2.83 Billion, with an average of 7.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HMY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

After registering a -5.23% downside in the latest session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.38- this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 15.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.31%, and 0.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.31%. Short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw shorts transact 9.69 Million shares and set a 1.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.68, implying an increase of 25.39% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.66 and $7.08 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMY has been trading 56.29% off suggested target high and 2.87% from its likely low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.47% of the shares at 29.47% float percentage. In total, 147 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 58.49 Million shares (or 25.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $308.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with 10.75 Million shares, or about 4.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $56.63 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 35,455,344 shares. This is just over 15.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.85 Million, or 9.65% of the shares, all valued at about $92.01 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored