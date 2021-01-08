Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s traded shares stood at 5,888,839 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.4, to imply a decline of -5.06% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The GSAT share’s 52-week high remains $0.6, putting it -50% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.23. The company has a valuation of $660.65 Million, with an average of 6.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GSAT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) trade information

After registering a -5.06% downside in the last session, Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.453 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 12.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.34%, and 28.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.8%. Short interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) saw shorts transact 24.91 Million shares and set a 10.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.55, implying an increase of 37.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.55 and $0.55 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GSAT has been trading 37.5% off suggested target high and 37.5% from its likely low.

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 280.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT)’s Major holders

Globalstar, Inc. insiders hold 63.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.66% of the shares at 54.03% float percentage. In total, 128 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 99.92 Million shares (or 5.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.23 Million shares, or about 3.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $15.41 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,574,538 shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.76 Million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about $4.53 Million.

