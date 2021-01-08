Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s traded shares stood at 6,473,594 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply an increase of 1.43% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The GNW share’s 52-week high remains $4.84, putting it -71.02% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.87. The company has a valuation of $1.43 Billion, with an average of 12.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNW a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) trade information

After registering a 1.43% upside in the last session, Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.09- this Thursday, Dec 31, jumping 30.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -31.31%, and -39.92% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -25.13%. Short interest in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) saw shorts transact 14.96 Million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 23.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNW has been trading 23.67% off suggested target high and 23.67% from its likely low.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Genworth Financial, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) shares are +36.71% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 633.3% this quarter before jumping 246.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.06 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.05 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.04 Billion and $1.84 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.9% before jumping 11.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -98.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)’s Major holders

Genworth Financial, Inc. insiders hold 1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.14% of the shares at 70.85% float percentage. In total, 348 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 55.87 Million shares (or 9.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $187.18 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.27 Million shares, or about 8.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $168.39 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16,667,591 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.84 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.87 Million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about $46.47 Million.

