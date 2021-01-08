Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s traded shares stood at 1,866,314 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $110.68, to imply an increase of 7.64% or $7.86 in intraday trading. The NBIX share’s 52-week high remains $136.26, putting it -23.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $72.14. The company has a valuation of $10.38 Billion, with an average of 685.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 885.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NBIX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) trade information

After registering a 7.64% upside in the latest session, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $111.2 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 0.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15%, and 20.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15%. Short interest in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) saw shorts transact 4.31 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $123.17, implying an increase of 11.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $90 and $145 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NBIX has been trading 31.01% off suggested target high and -18.68% from its likely low.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) shares are -21.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 223.08% against 16.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 62.9% this quarter before jumping 28.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 34.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $266.59 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $263.19 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $244.1 Million and $223.87 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.2% before jumping 17.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 19.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 74.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)’s Major holders

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.38% of the shares at 100.65% float percentage. In total, 617 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.7 Million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $836.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.16 Million shares, or about 8.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $784.81 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,621,586 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $252.09 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 Million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about $247.97 Million.

