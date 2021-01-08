Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s traded shares stood at 25,679,632 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.09, to imply an increase of 10.48% or $3.33 in intraday trading. The LI share’s 52-week high remains $47.7, putting it -35.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.31. The company has a valuation of $31.5 Billion, with an average of 24.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Li Auto Inc. (LI), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give LI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -119.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Li Auto Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.54% of the shares at 9.55% float percentage. In total, 143 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Credit Suisse Ag/. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.99 Million shares (or 10.52% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc with 5.96 Million shares, or about 6.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $103.69 Million.

We also have Baron Emerging Markets Fund and BlackRock Global Allocation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li Auto Inc. (LI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Baron Emerging Markets Fund holds roughly 1,657,647 shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.83 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.23 Million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about $19.65 Million.

