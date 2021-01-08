Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s traded shares stood at 3,927,298 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.53, to imply an increase of 15.56% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The KXIN share’s 52-week high remains $13.4, putting it -195.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +91.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.4. The company has a valuation of $295.05 Million, with an average of 1.47 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give KXIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

After registering a 15.56% upside in the last session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.72- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.53%, and 4.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.45%. Short interest in Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw shorts transact 576.98 Million shares and set a 45.68 days time to cover.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Kaixin Auto Holdings insiders hold 89.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.73% of the shares at 7.03% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by CSS LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 140.66 Thousand shares (or 0.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $80.18 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. with 100Thousand shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $57Thousand.

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund holds roughly 24,684 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.07 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 23.17 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $150.38 Thousand.

