Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares stood at 13,274,680 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.45, to imply an increase of 1.4% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GNUS share’s 52-week high remains $11.73, putting it -708.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +96.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.052. The company has a valuation of $369.26 Million, with an average of 13.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GNUS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

After registering a 1.4% upside in the latest session, Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.53 this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.43%, and -9.63% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.43%. Short interest in Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw shorts transact 29.71 Million shares and set a 1.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.5, implying an increase of 210.34% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.5 and $4.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GNUS has been trading 210.34% off suggested target high and 210.34% from its likely low.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -16.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Genius Brands International, Inc. insiders hold 5.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.09% of the shares at 6.46% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.89 Million shares (or 1.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.44 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.74 Million shares, or about 1.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.26 Million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Genius Brands International, Inc. (GNUS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,687,669 shares. This is just over 1.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 906.03 Thousand, or 0.35% of the shares, all valued at about $1.26 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored