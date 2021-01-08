Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares stood at 1,143,805 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.56, to imply an increase of 14.83% or $3.43 in intraday trading. The EOSE share’s 52-week high remains $26.9, putting it -1.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.01. The company has a valuation of $1.32 Billion, with an average of 2.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

After registering a 14.83% upside in the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.90 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 1.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.73%, and 73.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.45%. Short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw shorts transact 1.06 Million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

