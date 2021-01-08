Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s traded shares stood at 3,017,402 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.9, to imply an increase of 6.52% or $0.3 in intraday trading. The DVAX share’s 52-week high remains $12.44, putting it -153.88% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $539.85 Million, with an average of 2.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DVAX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 226.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DVAX has been trading 308.16% off suggested target high and 185.71% from its likely low.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dynavax Technologies Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares are -46.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.08% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 47.7% this quarter before falling -33.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 13.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.06 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.78 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.57 Million and $11.36 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.6% before jumping 118.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s Major holders

Dynavax Technologies Corporation insiders hold 0.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.86% of the shares at 81.48% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.6 Million shares (or 10.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $50.13 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Federated Hermes, Inc. with 10.95 Million shares, or about 9.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $47.29 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 10,950,216 shares. This is just over 9.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $55.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.95 Million, or 5.4% of the shares, all valued at about $48.25 Million.

