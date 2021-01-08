Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares stood at 1,598,181 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $52.05, to imply an increase of 0.94% or $0.48 in intraday trading. The APPS share’s 52-week high remains $61.24, putting it -17.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +93.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.48. The company has a valuation of $4.65 Billion, with an average of 2.68 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.8 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APPS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

After registering a 0.94% upside in the latest session, Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $57.93 this Monday, Jan 04, jumping 10.08% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.9%, and 18.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -7.9%. Short interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw shorts transact 4.04 Million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.58, implying a decline of -8.59% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.5 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPS has been trading 15.27% off suggested target high and -39.48% from its likely low.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Digital Turbine, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares are +301.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 215% against 7.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 260% this quarter before jumping 220% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 101.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 17.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 387% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50% annually.

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Digital Turbine, Inc. insiders hold 3.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.3% of the shares at 69.96% float percentage. In total, 275 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.44 Million shares (or 11.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $341.73 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.64 Million shares, or about 6.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $184.72 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 3,322,800 shares. This is just over 3.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.18 Million, or 2.46% of the shares, all valued at about $71.47 Million.

