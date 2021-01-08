Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s traded shares stood at 1,178,068 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.68. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.36, to imply an increase of 12.41% or $3.02 in intraday trading. The DAC share’s 52-week high remains $28.11, putting it -2.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.5. The company has a valuation of $559.51 Million, with an average of 555.41 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.58 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Danaos Corporation (DAC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.22.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) trade information

After registering a 12.41% upside in the last session, Danaos Corporation (DAC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.11 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.94%, and 91.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.67%. Short interest in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) saw shorts transact 707.45 Million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.5, implying a decline of -47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAC has been trading -34.21% off suggested target high and -59.8% from its likely low.

Danaos Corporation (DAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 78.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 361% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3% annually.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC)’s Major holders

Danaos Corporation insiders hold 44.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.23% of the shares at 50.67% float percentage. In total, 19 institutions holds shares in the company, led by NatWest Group plc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.52 Million shares (or 10.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is No Street GP LP with 1.2 Million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $8.83 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored