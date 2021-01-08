Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s traded shares stood at 3,084,405 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.42. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $115.45, to imply an increase of 1.44% or $1.64 in intraday trading. The CREE share’s 52-week high remains $121.66, putting it -5.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $27.77. The company has a valuation of $12.74 Billion, with an average of 1.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Cree, Inc. (CREE), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CREE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) trade information

After registering a 1.44% upside in the last session, Cree, Inc. (CREE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $121.6 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 5.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.59%, and 27.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.02%. Short interest in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) saw shorts transact 13.5 Million shares and set a 8.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.77, implying a decline of -35.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50 and $108 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CREE has been trading -6.45% off suggested target high and -56.69% from its likely low.

Cree, Inc. (CREE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cree, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cree, Inc. (CREE) shares are +85.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.22% against -17.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -150% this quarter before falling -42.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -29.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $121.6 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $128.54 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $236.38 Million and $215.5 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -48.6% before falling -40.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -25.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -217.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s Major holders

Cree, Inc. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.54% of the shares at 113.11% float percentage. In total, 467 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital Research Global Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 13.44 Million shares (or 12.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $856.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.03 Million shares, or about 11.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $830.28 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Aggressive Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cree, Inc. (CREE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 5,472,938 shares. This is just over 4.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $348.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.53 Million, or 3.2% of the shares, all valued at about $224.72 Million.

