Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s traded shares stood at 1,551,406 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The CLSN share’s 52-week high remains $6.5, putting it -692.68% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $30.65 Million, with an average of 3.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Celsion Corporation (CLSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CLSN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside in the last session, Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.937 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 12.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.55%, and 31.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.19%. Short interest in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) saw shorts transact 1.22 Million shares and set a 0.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3, implying an increase of 265.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $3 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CLSN has been trading 265.85% off suggested target high and 265.85% from its likely low.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Celsion Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Celsion Corporation (CLSN) shares are -77.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.78% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -20% this quarter before jumping 60% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop 0% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 47.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -14.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Celsion Corporation insiders hold 1.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.99% of the shares at 18.22% float percentage. In total, 51 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.27 Million shares (or 3.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $929.6 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 706.24 Thousand shares, or about 1.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $517.04 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 955,629 shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $699.62 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 298.96 Thousand, or 0.8% of the shares, all valued at about $218.86 Thousand.

