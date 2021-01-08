SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s traded shares stood at 2,745,308 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.33, to imply an increase of 8.74% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The SPI share’s 52-week high remains $46.67, putting it -400.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.55. The company has a valuation of $207.42 Million, with an average of 2.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SPI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

After registering a 8.74% upside in the last session, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.60- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 2.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.19%, and 6.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.25%. Short interest in SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw shorts transact 762.57 Million shares and set a 211.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1, implying a decline of -89.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1 and $1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPI has been trading -89.28% off suggested target high and -89.28% from its likely low.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -41.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. insiders hold 41.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.85% of the shares at 16.75% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Anson Funds Management LP. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 560.91 Thousand shares (or 2.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 425.76 Thousand shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $3.07 Million.

