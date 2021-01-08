China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s traded shares stood at 1,259,603 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.23, to imply an increase of 16.23% or $0.87 in intraday trading. The CREG share’s 52-week high remains $10.08, putting it -61.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +71.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $19.47 Million, with an average of 1.55 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 623.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CREG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

After registering a 16.23% upside in the last session, China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.49- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.68%, and 49.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.4%. Short interest in China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) saw shorts transact 35.49 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $350, implying an increase of 5517.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $350 and $350 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CREG has been trading 5517.98% off suggested target high and 5517.98% from its likely low.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 92.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Major holders

China Recycling Energy Corporation insiders hold 15.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.15% of the shares at 3.74% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 40.06 Thousand shares (or 1.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.37 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Virtu Financial LLC with 26.53 Thousand shares, or about 0.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $83.03 Thousand.

