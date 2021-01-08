Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s traded shares stood at 36,733,181 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.73, to imply a decline of -10.94% or -$2.3 in intraday trading. The BBBY share’s 52-week high remains $26.16, putting it -39.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $2.36 Billion, with an average of 10.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.25 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 19 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give BBBY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

After registering a -10.94% downside in the last session, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.57 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 13.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.43%, and -2.3% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.46%. Short interest in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) saw shorts transact 72.77 Million shares and set a 8.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.92, implying an increase of 22.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $31 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBBY has been trading 65.51% off suggested target high and -30.59% from its likely low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares are +138.3% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -230.43% against 6.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 150% this quarter before jumping 65.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -13.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $2.75 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending February 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.92 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.76 Billion and $3.11 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -0.5% before falling -6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -383.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 79.6% annually.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has its next earnings report out on January 07, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 17.94% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 117.88% of the shares at 125.08% float percentage. In total, 388 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 19.29 Million shares (or 15.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $289.02 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.1 Million shares, or about 15.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $286.15 Million.

We also have Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds roughly 11,240,424 shares. This is just over 8.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $222.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.98 Million, or 6.33% of the shares, all valued at about $167.22 Million.

