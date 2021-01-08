Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 38,486,560 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.77, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $6.5, putting it -134.66% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $1.7 Billion, with an average of 29.05 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 35.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Transocean Ltd. (RIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.6. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 6 analyst(s) give RIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.87- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 3.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.49%, and 29.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.91%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 117.4 Million shares and set a 3.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.44, implying a decline of -48.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.1 and $3.1 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG has been trading 11.91% off suggested target high and -96.39% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are +45.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 61.38% against 11.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.8% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $696.74 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $651.85 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $792Million and $759Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12% before falling -14.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 49.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.8% annually.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 5.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.88% of the shares at 51.86% float percentage. In total, 373 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 49.07 Million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.56 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $35.95 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF holds roughly 14,051,217 shares. This is just over 2.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32.46 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.64 Million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about $11.01 Million.

