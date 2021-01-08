Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s traded shares stood at 2,794,069 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.8. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.07, to imply an increase of 8.08% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The SNCA share’s 52-week high remains $4.09, putting it -282.24% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $18.51 Million, with an average of 4.25 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNCA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) trade information

After registering a 8.08% upside in the last session, Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.140 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 6.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.12%, and 57.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.59%. Short interest in Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA) saw shorts transact 96.12 Million shares and set a 45.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $520, implying an increase of 48498.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $520 and $520 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNCA has been trading 48498.13% off suggested target high and 48498.13% from its likely low.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $3Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Feb 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $253Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3Million and $8Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip 0% before jumping 3062.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 41.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)’s Major holders

Seneca Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 0.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.49% of the shares at 10.58% float percentage. In total, 21 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 393.41 Thousand shares (or 2.27% of shares), all amounting to roughly $228.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 260.82 Thousand shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $151.8 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seneca Biopharma, Inc. (SNCA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 8,277 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.82 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.32 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $2.16 Thousand.

