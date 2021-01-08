Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s traded shares stood at 1,946,653 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.95, to imply a decline of -5.5% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The SAND share’s 52-week high remains $10.63, putting it -52.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.32. The company has a valuation of $1.34 Billion, with an average of 1.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SAND a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

After registering a -5.5% downside in the latest session, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.81- this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 9.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.67%, and -7.36% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -1.67%. Short interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) saw shorts transact 1.17 Million shares and set a 0.79 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.91, implying an increase of 56.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8 and $14.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SAND has been trading 105.04% off suggested target high and 15.11% from its likely low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares are -24.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 23.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.7% this quarter before jumping 300% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.37% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.98% of the shares at 48.6% float percentage. In total, 245 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 20.57 Million shares (or 10.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.61 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Great-West Life Assurance Company with 7.77 Million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $65.54 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 11,228,375 shares. This is just over 5.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $81.85 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.91 Million, or 4.63% of the shares, all valued at about $64.98 Million.

