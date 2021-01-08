Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s traded shares stood at 3,101,302 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.75, to imply an increase of 4.64% or $1.85 in intraday trading. The DADA share’s 52-week high remains $61.27, putting it -46.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +65.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.6. The company has a valuation of $9.75 Billion, with an average of 2.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Dada Nexus Limited (DADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DADA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.27.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) trade information

After registering a 4.64% upside in the last session, Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $43.59 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.07%, and -2.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.38%. Short interest in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) saw shorts transact 7.34 Million shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -3.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)’s Major holders

Dada Nexus Limited insiders hold 2.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 15.29% of the shares at 15.73% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rovida Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.41 Million shares (or 32.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $143.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 2.35 Million shares, or about 14.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $62.09 Million.

We also have JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Amplify Online Retail ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, JP Morgan Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds roughly 836,381 shares. This is just over 5.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 289.77 Thousand, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about $16.79 Million.

