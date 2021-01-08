Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s traded shares stood at 2,110,534 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.97, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The AUTL share’s 52-week high remains $17.19, putting it -91.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3. The company has a valuation of $469.12 Million, with an average of 152.34 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 116.71 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AUTL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.77.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

After registering a 0% downside in the last session, Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.98- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 10.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.11%, and -24.94% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 0.34%. Short interest in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw shorts transact 861.48 Million shares and set a 7.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.78, implying an increase of 131.66% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUTL has been trading 457.41% off suggested target high and 11.48% from its likely low.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Autolus Therapeutics plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares are -43.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.6% against 14.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.3% this quarter before falling -31.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -54.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $450Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $610Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $309Million and $338Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.6% before jumping 80.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -448.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Autolus Therapeutics plc insiders hold 31.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.44% of the shares at 37.33% float percentage. In total, 60 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.96 Million shares (or 5.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.41 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polygon Management Limited with 2.15 Million shares, or about 4.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $25.03 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 4,178,494 shares. This is just over 8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.64 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 339.92 Thousand, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about $3.57 Million.

