Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s traded shares stood at 24,065,336 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.6, to imply an increase of 16.7% or $3.95 in intraday trading. The WKHS share’s 52-week high remains $30.99, putting it -12.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +95.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.32. The company has a valuation of $3.33 Billion, with an average of 13.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 17.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WKHS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) trade information

After registering a 16.7% upside in the last session, Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.74 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.5% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 29.76%, and 30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 39.53%. Short interest in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) saw shorts transact 30.54 Million shares and set a 1.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24, implying a decline of -13.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WKHS has been trading 5.07% off suggested target high and -31.16% from its likely low.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Workhorse Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares are +71.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3171.43% against -7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 75% this quarter before falling -350% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 422.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.32 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $12.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2Million and $84Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65900% before jumping 14602.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 21.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s Major holders

Workhorse Group Inc. insiders hold 8.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.21% of the shares at 36.44% float percentage. In total, 241 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.21 Million shares (or 5.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 Million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $106.31 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2,541,945 shares. This is just over 2.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.13 Million, or 1.76% of the shares, all valued at about $53.96 Million.

