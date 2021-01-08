Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s traded shares stood at 4,354,068 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.27, to imply an increase of 7.58% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The IPDN share’s 52-week high remains $5.56, putting it -144.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.52% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.76. The company has a valuation of $29.1 Million, with an average of 19.08 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPDN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) trade information

After registering a 7.58% upside in the last session, Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.60- this Thursday, Dec 31, jumping 12.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -17.15%, and 44.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.36%. Short interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) saw shorts transact 193.37 Million shares and set a 68.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36, implying an increase of 1485.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IPDN has been trading 1485.9% off suggested target high and 1485.9% from its likely low.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 85.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s Major holders

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. insiders hold 55.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.55% of the shares at 1.22% float percentage. In total, 5 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.33 Thousand shares (or 0.18% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.42 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20.5 Thousand shares, or about 0.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $19.7 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (IPDN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,497 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.7 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.69 Thousand, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about $8.36 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored