Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s traded shares stood at 1,182,124 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.76, to imply a decline of -1.81% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The THBR share’s 52-week high remains $14.94, putting it -17.08% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.15. The company has a valuation of $548.98 Million, with an average of 3.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give THBR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) trade information

After registering a -1.81% downside in the latest session, Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.64 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 6.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.56%, and 23.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.56%. Short interest in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) saw shorts transact 21.87 Million shares and set a 15.96 days time to cover.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR)’s Major holders

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. insiders hold 0.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.71% of the shares at 82.95% float percentage. In total, 71 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bank of Montreal/Can/. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.91 Million shares (or 8.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.64 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 2.85 Million shares, or about 8.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $29.09 Million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (THBR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 516,986 shares. This is just over 1.5% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 375Thousand, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about $3.83 Million.

