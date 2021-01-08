Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC)’s traded shares stood at 2,014,908 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.23, to imply an increase of 5.94% or $0.63 in intraday trading. The MCAC share’s 52-week high remains $12.67, putting it -12.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +12.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.85. The company has a valuation of $84.7 Million, with an average of 472.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 155.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MCAC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MCAC)’s Major holders

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp insiders hold 9.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 28.32% of the shares at 31.39% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Boothbay Fund Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 650Thousand shares (or 8.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with 450Thousand shares, or about 5.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $4.57 Million.

We also have RiverNorth Opportunities Fd and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-Vivaldi Multi-Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp (MCAC) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, RiverNorth Opportunities Fd holds roughly 10,930 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $109.41 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.83 Thousand, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about $59.17 Thousand.

