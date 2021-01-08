Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s traded shares stood at 9,450,852 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 4.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.21, to imply a decline of -2.2% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The AR share’s 52-week high remains $6.59, putting it -6.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +89.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.64. The company has a valuation of $1.67 Billion, with an average of 8.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Antero Resources Corporation (AR), translating to a mean rating of 2.9. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give AR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

After registering a -2.2% downside in the last session, Antero Resources Corporation (AR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.59- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 5.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.5%, and 52.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.94%. Short interest in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) saw shorts transact 57.64 Million shares and set a 6.04 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.57, implying a decline of -10.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $7.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AR has been trading 16.75% off suggested target high and -39.61% from its likely low.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Resources Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares are +126.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -344.44% against -32.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 450% this quarter before jumping 92.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -19.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.07 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $974.33 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 Billion and $1.32 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.9% before falling -26% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -19.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 11.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Antero Resources Corporation insiders hold 12.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.67% of the shares at 95.66% float percentage. In total, 262 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 23.06 Million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 17.93 Million shares, or about 6.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $49.31 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Resources Corporation (AR) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 11,622,230 shares. This is just over 4.33% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.56 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.28 Million, or 3.08% of the shares, all valued at about $22.77 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored