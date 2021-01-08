Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s traded shares stood at 2,175,856 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.17, to imply a decline of -3.08% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The AM share’s 52-week high remains $8.64, putting it -5.75% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.69. The company has a valuation of $3.89 Billion, with an average of 4.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) trade information

After registering a -3.08% downside in the latest session, Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.53- this Friday, Jan 08, jumping 4.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.77%, and 4.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.77%. Short interest in Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) saw shorts transact 12.74 Million shares and set a 2.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.29, implying a decline of -10.77% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AM has been trading 34.64% off suggested target high and -26.56% from its likely low.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Antero Midstream Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares are +54.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -139.29% against -18.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 169% this quarter before jumping 127.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 15.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $198.7 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $217.97 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $239.07 Million and $243.71 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.9% before falling -10.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -343.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

AM Dividends

Antero Midstream Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 10 and February 15, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Antero Midstream Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.23, with the share yield ticking at 14.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)’s Major holders

Antero Midstream Corporation insiders hold 32.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.26% of the shares at 80.96% float percentage. In total, 325 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29.02 Million shares (or 6.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $155.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 27.68 Million shares, or about 5.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $148.62 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40 as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30,2020, Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Income holds roughly 19,753,773 shares. This is just over 4.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.19 Million, or 2.35% of the shares, all valued at about $75.77 Million.

