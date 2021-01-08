AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s traded shares stood at 1,236,383 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.57, to imply an increase of 14.7% or $2.38 in intraday trading. The ANGO share’s 52-week high remains $19.52, putting it -5.12% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.48. The company has a valuation of $704.79 Million, with an average of 280.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 258.12 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ANGO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) trade information

After registering a 14.7% upside in the last session, AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.52 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 26.93%, and 23.8% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.14%. Short interest in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw shorts transact 844.86 Million shares and set a 3.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18, implying a decline of -3.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANGO has been trading -3.07% off suggested target high and -3.07% from its likely low.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AngioDynamics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) shares are +91.25% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -88.89% against 14.3%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -133.3% this quarter before falling -200% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 6.6% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.38% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -77.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s Major holders

AngioDynamics, Inc. insiders hold 3.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.94% of the shares at 100.14% float percentage. In total, 217 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.22 Million shares (or 16.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.98 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Victory Capital Management Inc. with 5.06 Million shares, or about 13.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $60.98 Million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds roughly 4,201,325 shares. This is just over 11.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.44 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.41 Million, or 6.34% of the shares, all valued at about $34.23 Million.

