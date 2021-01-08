Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s traded shares stood at 1,627,733 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.94, to imply an increase of 6.66% or $1.87 in intraday trading. The ALGM share’s 52-week high remains $31.15, putting it -4.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +43.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.78. The company has a valuation of $5.67 Billion, with an average of 660.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ALGM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.57, implying a decline of -4.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALGM has been trading 0.2% off suggested target high and -9.82% from its likely low.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 36.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -56.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)’s Major holders

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (ALGM) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30,2020, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 1,175,831 shares. This is just over 0.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $27.04 Million.

