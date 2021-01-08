GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s traded shares stood at 2,242,383 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.81, to imply an increase of 7.79% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The GIK share’s 52-week high remains $15.86, putting it -7.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +33.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.79. The company has a valuation of $383.48 Million, with an average of 2.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.7 Million shares over the past 3 months.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) trade information

After registering a 7.79% upside in the last session, GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.20 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 2.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.5%, and 11.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.37%. Short interest in GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK) saw shorts transact 570.33 Million shares and set a 335.49 days time to cover.

GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE:GIK)’s Major holders

GigCapital3, Inc. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.16% of the shares at 45.16% float percentage. In total, 35 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Karpus Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 5.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omni Partners LLP with 1.21 Million shares, or about 4.65% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $11.99 Million.

We also have AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GigCapital3, Inc. (GIK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 360,000 shares. This is just over 1.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.58 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 310.67 Thousand, or 1.2% of the shares, all valued at about $3.09 Million.

