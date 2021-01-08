Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s traded shares stood at 1,196,343 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.96, to imply an increase of 6.59% or $4.14 in intraday trading. The PRLD share’s 52-week high remains $89.06, putting it -33% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $23.69. The company has a valuation of $3.67 Billion, with an average of 282.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 180.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PRLD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48, implying a decline of -28.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37 and $60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRLD has been trading -10.39% off suggested target high and -44.74% from its likely low.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -87.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 30.1% annually.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s Major holders

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated insiders hold 9.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.65% of the shares at 70.18% float percentage. In total, 46 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.59 Million shares (or 35.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $469.87 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 10.12 Million shares, or about 23.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $304.87 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (PRLD) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29,2020, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care holds roughly 282,240 shares. This is just over 0.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 238.9 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $8.42 Million.

