Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s traded shares stood at 1,279,452 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.52. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.62, to imply an increase of 8.26% or $0.2 in intraday trading. The MKGI share’s 52-week high remains $4.35, putting it -66.03% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $48.49 Million, with an average of 676.3 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 175.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MKGI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) trade information

After registering a 8.26% upside in the last session, Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.73- this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 4.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.35%, and -27.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 15.42%. Short interest in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) saw shorts transact 247.19 Million shares and set a 1.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.75, implying an increase of 81.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.75 and $4.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MKGI has been trading 81.3% off suggested target high and 81.3% from its likely low.

Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Monaker Group, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) shares are +8.71% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 28% this quarter before falling -260% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -7.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 37.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -261.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)’s Major holders

Monaker Group, Inc. insiders hold 36.82% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.01% of the shares at 7.93% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Truvvo Partners LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 252.04 Thousand shares (or 2.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $557Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 222.43 Thousand shares, or about 2.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $491.56 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Monaker Group, Inc. (MKGI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 129,486 shares. This is just over 1.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $286.16 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78.8 Thousand, or 0.82% of the shares, all valued at about $174.15 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored