Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s traded shares stood at 1,460,634 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.48, to imply a decline of -1.66% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The APXT share’s 52-week high remains $17.9, putting it -23.62% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.12. The company has a valuation of $645.23 Million, with an average of 2.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.85 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give APXT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) trade information

After registering a -1.66% downside in the latest session, Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.24 this Tuesday, Jan 05, jumping 5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.66%, and -3.41% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -3.66%. Short interest in Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) saw shorts transact 894.17 Million shares and set a 313.74 days time to cover.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT)’s Major holders

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 1.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.24% of the shares at 77.67% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HGC Investment Management Inc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.58 Million shares (or 7.2% of shares), all amounting to roughly $27.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cowen and Company, LLC with 1.37 Million shares, or about 3.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $14.48 Million.

We also have Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (APXT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund holds roughly 661,000 shares. This is just over 1.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 604.5 Thousand, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about $6.41 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored