9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s traded shares stood at 27,916,054 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -3.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.42, to imply an increase of 3.65% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The NMTR share’s 52-week high remains $1.77, putting it -24.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +73.94% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $288.83 Million, with an average of 26.66 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NMTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) trade information

After registering a 3.65% upside in the last session, 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.77 this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 19.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 59.73%, and 69.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.31%. Short interest in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) saw shorts transact 3.03 Million shares and set a 0.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.33, implying an increase of 204.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMTR has been trading 252.11% off suggested target high and 111.27% from its likely low.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 16.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s Major holders

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. insiders hold 12.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.17% of the shares at 24.25% float percentage. In total, 44 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 25.72 Million shares (or 17.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management LLC with 921.35 Thousand shares, or about 0.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $750.9 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 514,938 shares. This is just over 0.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $419.67 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 376.03 Thousand, or 0.25% of the shares, all valued at about $365.2 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored