Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s traded shares stood at 2,921,547 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.42, to imply an increase of 13.08% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The XBIO share’s 52-week high remains $5.85, putting it -141.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.44. The company has a valuation of $21.16 Million, with an average of 586.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give XBIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.23.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) trade information

After registering a 13.08% upside in the last session, Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.84- this Wednesday, Jan 06, jumping 14.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.91%, and 120% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.63%. Short interest in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw shorts transact 527.97 Million shares and set a 149.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.25, implying a decline of -7.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XBIO has been trading 3.31% off suggested target high and -17.36% from its likely low.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (XBIO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 34.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s Major holders

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. insiders hold 10.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.86% of the shares at 0.96% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 59.21 Thousand shares (or 0.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 26.99 Thousand shares, or about 0.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $24.43 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored