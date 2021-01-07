ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s traded shares stood at 3,074,114 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $35, to imply an increase of 2.76% or $0.94 in intraday trading. The ON share’s 52-week high remains $35.09, putting it -0.26% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.17. The company has a valuation of $14.41 Billion, with an average of 5.31 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give ON a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.27.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

After registering a 2.76% upside in the latest session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.09 this Thursday, Jan 07, jumping 0.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.77%, and 14.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.95%. Short interest in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) saw shorts transact 29.57 Million shares and set a 4.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.62, implying a decline of -9.66% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $17 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ON has been trading 14.29% off suggested target high and -51.43% from its likely low.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ON Semiconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares are +70.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -48.32% against -7.9%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -10% this quarter before jumping 140% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -6.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $1.35 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.34 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.4 Billion and $1.28 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -3.6% before jumping 5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -61.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.78% annually.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

ON Semiconductor Corporation insiders hold 0.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.18% of the shares at 103.17% float percentage. In total, 586 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 40.41 Million shares (or 9.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $876.48 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 36Million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $780.77 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,551,099 shares. This is just over 2.81% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $250.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.91 Million, or 2.65% of the shares, all valued at about $236.71 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored