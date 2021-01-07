Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s traded shares stood at 2,125,974 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.03, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The IMMR share’s 52-week high remains $13.67, putting it -23.93% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.23. The company has a valuation of $297.12 Million, with an average of 8.43 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Immersion Corporation (IMMR), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IMMR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.19.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside in the last session, Immersion Corporation (IMMR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.49 this Wednesday, Dec 30, jumping 11.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.76%, and 30.53% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -2.3%. Short interest in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) saw shorts transact 1.61 Million shares and set a 1.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.5, implying an increase of 22.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IMMR has been trading 35.99% off suggested target high and 8.79% from its likely low.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Immersion Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares are +86.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 166.67% against 0.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 90% this quarter before jumping 200% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -18.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $9.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.46 Million and $6.26 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -15% before jumping 11.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -45.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -136.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15% annually.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)’s Major holders

Immersion Corporation insiders hold 2.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.27% of the shares at 70.06% float percentage. In total, 126 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Raging Capital Management, Llc. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.11 Million shares (or 15.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.97 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VIEX Capital Advisors, LLC with 2.93 Million shares, or about 10.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were worth $20.68 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Strategic Advisors Small-Mid Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Immersion Corporation (IMMR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29,2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 957,271 shares. This is just over 3.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 459.72 Thousand, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about $4.37 Million.

